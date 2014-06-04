EXPERIENCE THE TALON MARINE DIFFERENCE
Talon Marine Services is a full service boat repair and sales shop serving Central Florida. Our Sales Department features the rugged and sturdy line of SeaArk boats and high performance Suzuki Outboard engine installation. The Service Department provides expert and honest advice for your boat repair and maintenance needs. We specialize in Yamaha and Suzuki engine repair along with boat rigging, electronics, and accessory installations. We proudly serve the Oviedo, Winter Springs, Orlando, and Central Florida areas. So, whether you're an experienced boater or just a beginner, our friendly and knowledgeable staff is committed to you. We provide a positive experience and ensure all of your boat repair, maintenance, and sales needs are met. Contact us today to experience the Talon Marine difference!
Offering the industry’s largest all-4-stroke lineup. From flagship 4-liter 300-hp V6 to our mini-might 2.5 hp portable, Suzuki offers a powerful choice for every American boater. Each Suzuki outboard engine model is packed with advanced features and cutting edge technology that could only come from the 4-stroke leader in performance.
SeaArk is an all-welled durable aluminum fishing boat with sizes from 14 - 26 feet long. Choose form various models to fit your boating lifestyle. Every SeaArk boat is customizable to your specific needs, providing customers with a long list of options and accessories to personalize any boat in our inventory.
RELiON BATTERIES
RELiON batteries offer superior energy capability with shorter charge times and no late-day voltage sag. Whether it's boating with the family or chasing those fish, RELiON batteries have you covered! Choose from the Legacy Series, HP Series, InSight Series, or the LT Series. Contact Talon Marine Services to see how you can have the reliability of a RELiON marine battery in your boat. CLICK HERE to learn more.
RHODAN GPS Anchor +
The Rhodan is a one-of-a-kind trolling motor that is guided by GPS and can be wirelessly controlled. The patented system is designed with an Anchor Mode, Manual Mode, Track Mode, and Advanced Mode to help improve your fishing experience. The Rhodan HD GPS Anchor system has evolved to meet the needs of the avid fisherman. Contact Talon Marine Services to see how you too can get this advanced trolling motor for your boat. CLICK HERE to learn more.
AmeraTrail Aluminum Boat Trailers are engineered for performance and durability. Every aluminum boat trailer features heavy aluminum construction, aluminum cross braces, aluminum bunk brackets, galvanized torsion axles and hubs with super-lube removable spindles. Are trailers are engineered to protect your investment on the road and off
Continental Trailers are engineered and built to withstand the extreme saltwater environment of the Florida tropics. With two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in Miami and Clearwater, Continental Trailers uses only the best products and materials to assemble you the perfect boat trailer to fit your boating lifestyle.
Road King Trailers offers a wide range of quality trailers for all your boating needs. We offer powerboat, pontoon, skiff, jon boat, sailboat, cat powerboat, watercraft and specialty welded bunk trailers in both aluminum and galvanized finishes. Road King Trailers combines over 38 years of expert service and support for the marine industry.
CUSTOMER TESTIMONIALS
Stuck Lower Unit Suzuki Repair
Ryan Stoner Positive: Professionalism, Punctuality, Quality, Value Talon is a great person and provides excellent customer service. I had a stuck lower unit on my Suzuki 300 outboard and Talon was able to remove it saving me thousands of dollars. I would highly recommend anyone to his business and his shop will be the only shop I bring my […]
Professional Boat Repair and Service
Dan Purcell Positive: Professionalism, Punctuality, Quality, Value Talon, Nicole, and the staff are professional, punctual, and very reasonable. I was very impressed with the quick response and constant follow up from the time that I made the first call to when I picked up my boat. They kept me informed the entire time and made an effort to explain […]
New Suzuki 250 Purchase
Mako Marc New 250 Suzuki Purchase I purchased a new 250 Suzuki from Talon October of 2016. I choice talon because of the conversations he had with me and the way he made me comfortable with such a large purchase. His shop is over and hour away from my house but the travel was well […]
Professionalism, Punctuality, Quality, Value
Patrick P Positive: Professionalism, Punctuality, Quality, Value I was fortunate enough to find Talon Marine when I was in a pinch.(Them helping me in a pinch is a secondary cause for the positive review!) The owners and the staff that I encountered were all very friendly, courteous, honest and helpful. The shop is clean, spacious and well maintained. I […]